Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press

April 29, 2022, 11:52 AM

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 5/2/2022 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Coldplay; $4,061,217; $77.19.

2. Bad Bunny; $3,218,291; $196.08.

3. Elton John; $2,528,962; $180.78.

4. Genesis; $2,433,613; $160.21.

5. Eric Church; $1,656,917; $115.23.

6. John Mayer; $1,595,512; $130.89.

7. Billie Eilish; $1,575,505; $121.54.

8. Dua Lipa; $1,382,736; $101.82.

9. Tool; $1,282,897; $111.93.

10. New Edition; $1,234,265; $112.23.

11. Marc Anthony; $939,871; $115.15.

12. Maxwell; $784,534; $103.65.

13. Luke Bryan; $682,927; $180.18.

14. Ana Gabriel; $675,841; $101.14.

15. Sebastian Maniscalco; $619,959; $101.16.

16. Ricardo Arjona; $565,296; $124.14.

17. Chris Tomlin / Hillsong United; $436,078; $47.93.

18. Nicky Jam; $410,661; $86.86.

19. Jo Koy; $387,721; $67.18.

20. Ghost / Volbeat; $384,650; $70.11.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

