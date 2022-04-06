MATCHDAY: Europa League, Conference League into last eight

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday: EUROPA LEAGUE Barcelona resumes its bid to win the one…

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:

EUROPA LEAGUE

Barcelona resumes its bid to win the one European trophy missing from its collection with a trip to Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals. The Spanish club is playing for the first time in the Europa League and never won its precursor, the UEFA Cup, reaching the semifinals on four occasions but not getting to a final. Rebuilding under recently hired coach Xavi Hernandez, Barcelona has relied on big away performances to get to the last eight, beating Napoli and Galatasaray on the road after first-leg draws at the Camp Nou. West Ham reached the quarterfinals of a European competition for the first time since 1981 after eliminating six-time champion Sevilla, and hosts Lyon. Also, Leipzig is at home against Atalanta and Rangers visits Braga.

EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE

Roma is looking for revenge. The Italian team was drawn against Bodø/Glimt, the Norwegian club that routed Roma 6-1 in the group stage for Jose Mourinho’s biggest loss as a coach. Bodø/Glimt also earned a draw in the return match in Italy, and has eliminated Celtic and AZ Alkmaar in the knockout stage. Two Dutch teams — Feyenoord and PSV Eindhoven — have advanced to the last eight and they play Slavia Prague and Leicester, respectively. The other game sees Marseille host PAOK Thessaloniki.

