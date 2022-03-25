RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Prominent Russians quit jobs | War enters dangerous phase | Biden plans gas shipments to Europe | Va. student's journey to rescue his family
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press

March 25, 2022, 1:31 PM

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 3/28/2022 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Bad Bunny; $2,962,628; $176.23.

2. Andrea Bocelli; $2,260,220; $180.21.

3. Elton John; $2,258,738; $159.49.

4. Eric Church; $1,670,649; $118.41.

5. Billie Eilish; $1,519,718; $119.87.

6. Tool; $1,377,097; $113.22.

7. Dua Lipa; $1,323,408; $98.20.

8. Reba McEntire; $1,071,220; $106.98.

9. Katy Perry; $872,537; $218.59.

10. Ana Gabriel; $743,784; $97.95.

11. Kane Brown; $729,018; $64.49.

12. Luke Bryan; $682,927; $180.18.

13. Trans-Siberian Orchestra; $671,800; $72.17.

14. Gary Barlow; $668,667; $96.09.

15. Sebastian Maniscalco; $575,501; $106.52.

16. Alejandro Fernández; $558,876; $75.16.

17. Pentatonix; $530,943; $72.51.

18. Madness; $512,851; $63.64.

19. Ghost / Volbeat; $384,650; $70.11.

20. Jo Koy; $381,784; $68.18.

