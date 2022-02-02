NEW YORK (AP) — Jeff Zucker resigns as CNN president after disclosing relationship with co-worker.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
February 2, 2022, 11:23 AM
NEW YORK (AP) — Jeff Zucker resigns as CNN president after disclosing relationship with co-worker.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.