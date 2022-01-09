CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Local universities expand booster requirements | MCPS dumps formula for virtual class shift | No mask, vaccine mandates in Va. House | Latest numbers
A glance at who’s getting paid sick days

The Associated Press

January 9, 2022, 9:02 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — Omicron is shining a spotlight on the disparities between who gets paid sick days and who doesn’t. Nearly 80% of all private sector workers get at least one paid sick day, according to a national compensation survey of employee benefits conducted in March by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. But many workers are vulnerable, particularly those in the low income bracket.

Here is a look at the breakdown of who gets paid sick days:

BY INCOME BRACKET:

Bottom 10%: 33%

Top 10%: 95%

BY EMPLOYMENT STATUS:

Part-time: 48%

Full-time: 87%

BY OCCUPATION:

Financial Activities: 94%

Education and Health Services: 85%

Construction: 69%

Retail Trade: 67%

Leisure and Hospitality: 50%

BY SIZE OF EMPLOYER:

1 to 49 workers: 68%

500 workers or more: 91%

SOURCE: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

