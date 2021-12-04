CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Hawaii mountains to see snow after rare blizzard warning

The Associated Press

December 4, 2021, 12:08 PM

HONOLULU (AP) — The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for mountains on Hawaii’s Big Island, saying wind gusts of above 100 mph (160 kph) and 12 inches (30.4 centimeters) or more of snow were possible.

The warning in effect through Sunday morning for Big Island summits said “travel should be restricted to emergencies only” and those who must travel should have a winter survival kit.

Blizzard warnings for Hawaii are rare, but not unheard of. The Big Island has mountain peaks that reach nearly 14,000 feet (more than 4,200 meters). CNN reported that the last blizzard warning issued by the National Weather Service in Hawaii was more than three and half years ago.

The threat of snow in Hawaii comes as places in the Rocky Mountains more used to white wintery weather are close to breaking records for days without snow. Denver’s high temperature Wednesday hit 73 degrees Fahrenheit (23 degrees Celsius), tying the record set in 1973.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

