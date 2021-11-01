Coronavirus News: What to know about Montgomery Co. mask mandate | Novavax vaccine gets emergency approval in Indonesia | Global death toll tops 5 million | Local cases of COVID-19
Man gets 5 years for viewing child porn during flight

The Associated Press

November 1, 2021, 5:14 PM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — An Illinois man has been sentenced to five years in prison for looking at child pornography during a commercial flight to Florida.

Donald Max Ingram, 70, was sentenced Thursday in Tampa federal court, according to court records. He pleaded guilty in May to possessing and viewing images of children being sexually abused.

According to court documents, Ingram was traveling on a plane headed to St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport in September 2020 when another passenger observed Ingram viewing child sex abuse material on his cellphone. The passenger alerted law enforcement when the plane landed, and deputies assigned to the airport detained Ingram and contacted the FBI.

Ingram admitted that he had used his cellphone to access and view child sex abuse images and consented to a search of his phone, prosecutors said. A forensic analysis of Ingram’s cellphone revealed that he possessed 59 images depicting children being sexually abused. Some of the images depicted children younger than 12 years old.

