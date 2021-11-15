CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate | 99% of Md. senior population vaccinated | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Latest vaccine rates
Home » Lifestyle News » DeSantis proposes $25M restoration…

DeSantis proposes $25M restoration of Miami’s ‘Ellis Island’

The Associated Press

November 15, 2021, 1:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is proposing a $25 million investment to repair Miami’s Freedom Tower, a historic building also known as the “Ellis Island of the South,” where Cuban refugees received government help after leaving the communist island.

DeSantis said the amount will be included as part of his legislative budget recommendations. The Republican governor said the 96-year-old tower needs urgent structural repairs, but the money also will be used to redesign the exhibits to welcome more visitors.

“Hundreds of thousands of people came right through here, the Freedom Tower in Miami, to be able to have a chance at freedom,” DeSantis said. “We need to be good stewards of this history.”

The announcement came on the day of a planned opposition protest march Monday in Cuba. DeSantis called out the Biden administration for what he said was a lack of support for activists in Cuba following the July demonstrations.

In July, thousands of Cubans took to the streets to protest power outages, shortages, high prices and to denounce the government. The planned march on Monday was meant to demand that authorities release people arrested on July 11 and 12. The gathering was banned by the Cuban government, but organizers still urged people to demonstrate.

“You’ve had almost no support whatsoever from the Biden administration,” said DeSantis, who is up for reelection and considering a 2024 presidential run. “They are missing a historic opportunity to be able to make common cause with people who just want to be able to live in freedom.”

In July, the Biden administration announced new sanctions against Cuba’s national revolutionary police and its top two officials as the U.S. looked to increase pressure on the communist government.

Ellis Island in New York Harbor was the nation’s busiest immigration station and welcomed more than 12 million immigrants to American shores before it closed in 1954.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OMB warns of hiring freeze, funding gaps, if Congress pursues full-year continuing resolution

Obituary: Alan Paller

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

Upcoming customer experience executive order underscores Biden's equity goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up