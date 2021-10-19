Coronavirus News: Debate over Montgomery Co. vaccine mandate | DHS secretary tests positive | Some pregnant women regret not getting vaccinated | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Pats promote Bryant to active roster, place Winovich on IR

The Associated Press

October 19, 2021, 6:13 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots promoted defensive back Myles Bryant from the practice squad to the 53-man roster on Tuesday and placed linebacker Chase Winovich on injured reserve.

Winovich left in the third quarter of Sunday’s 35-29 loss to the Cowboys with a hamstring injury. He has appeared in six games this season, getting seven tackles.

Bryant makes his third trip to the active roster of the season and adds depth to the secondary after the defense gave up a season-high 445 passing yards to Dallas.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

