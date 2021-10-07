Coronavirus News: Pfizer requests OK on shots for kids | Md. comptroller reinstates mask mandate | How US can avoid 'twindemic' | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Joe Jackson autographed 1911 photo sells for $1.47 million

The Associated Press

October 7, 2021, 9:11 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — A 1911 “Shoeless” Joe Jackson autographed photograph by Frank W. Smith sold for $1.47 million, the most ever paid for a signed sports photograph.

The photo was offered by Christie’s and Hunt Auctions in New York in the auction Extra Innings: A Private Collection of Important Baseball Memorabilia.

The 246-lot auction also featured a Babe Ruth professional model baseball bat with eight home run notches that sold for $1.05 million, a 1925 Lou Gehrig autographed rookie exhibit postcard that went for $687,500 and a 1952 Joe DiMaggio autographed handwritten letter to Marilyn Monroe that fetched $525,000.

