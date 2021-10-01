Coronavirus News: Majority of DC gov't workers are fully vaccinated | Hogan to eligible Marylanders: get booster shot | Bonuses for vaccinated Manassas staffers | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Lifestyle News » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

The Associated Press

October 1, 2021, 4:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stocks rebounded on Wall Street Friday but still ended with their worst weekly decline since February.

The S&P 500 added 1.1%, led by companies that would benefit the most from a healthier economy. Airlines, hotels and companies hurt by restrictions on travel and other activites had some of the biggest gains.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 49.50 points, or 1.1%, to 4,357.04.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 482.54 points, or 1.4%, to 34,326.46.

The Nasdaq rose 118.12 points, or 0.8%, to 14,566.70.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 37.26 points, or 1.7%, to 2,241.63.

For the week:

The S&P 500 fell 98.44 points, or 2.2%.

The Dow fell 471.54 points, or 1.4%.

The Nasdaq fell 481 points, or 3.2%.

The Russell 2000 fell 6.44 points, or 0.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 600.97 points, or 16%.

The Dow is up 3,719.98 points, or 12.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,678.42 points, or 13%.

The Russell 2000 is up 266.78 points, or 13.5%.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal employees will pay nearly 4% more toward health premiums in 2022

Biden signs bill to avert partial government shutdown

Discipline for unvaccinated federal employees can start on Nov. 9, OPM says

VA extending pandemic IT mindset to continue modernization acceleration

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up