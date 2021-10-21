Coronavirus News: US shares 200M COVID-19 shots | Montgomery Co. preps for kids vaccine approval | FDA OKs mixing vaccines | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Lifestyle News » Federal officials investigate fatal…

Federal officials investigate fatal bridge demolition

The Associated Press

October 21, 2021, 10:20 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COVINGTON, Ga. (AP) — Federal workplace safety officials are investigating a bridge demolition accident in Georgia that injured two workers and killed one man who relatives described as a loving father.

The injured workers were in critical condition, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Demario Battle, 33, was identified Wednesday as the man who died when part of the bridge fell into the Yellow River on Tuesday evening, news outlets reported. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.

Battle had recently taken a job with the concrete-cutting company that was working on the bridge, his cousin Kiwii Ashmeade told WSB-TV.

“It just tears me up because he has children. He was trying to do right,” she said.

Battle had nine children between the ages of 3 and 15, his aunt Barbara Dais told WXIA-TV.

“He was caring, loving, he took care of his kids,” Battle’s brother, Antoine Jacquin Morrison, told WXIA.

Work had begun Monday on the Access Road bridge on Interstate 20 in Newton County, east of Atlanta, according to the state Department of Transportation. Demolition had been expected to take nine months.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Lifestyle News | National News | Parenting Tips

Labor makes the case that its CIO reporting structure works despite the IG’s doubts

DHS cyber talent system set to go live with ‘around 150 positions’ next month

HHS AI strategy hinges on culture shift, knowledge exchange

Senate Democrats unveil 2022 appropriations bills, back Biden's planned federal pay raise

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up