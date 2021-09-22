Coronavirus News: Livestream learning in Fairfax Co. | Reviving nationwide eviction moratorium | DCPS safety protocol frustrations | Latest cases in DC region
The Latest: Europeans turn into Packers fans at Ryder Cup

The Associated Press

September 22, 2021, 11:22 AM

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on the Ryder Cup, the golf showdown between the United States and Europe (all times CDT):

10:20 a.m.

What better way for the Europeans to lure fans to their side at the Ryder Cup than by wearing Green Bay Packers colors and donning Cheesehead hats while they’re in Wisconsin?

Clad in white pullovers with green and yellow striping down the sides, the European players did all they could to endear themselves to the crowd on the first tee box Wednesday. After posing for a photo op, the players took off the foam headwear and threw it into the stands, before heading out for practice rounds at brisk-and-breezy Whistling Straits.

America’s home-course advantage figures to be accentuated this year because of COVID 19-related travel restrictions that will make it difficult for European fans to make it to the course, located in the heart of America’s dairy country.

European captain Padraig Harrington said team managers had suggested a green motif for some of the uniforms as a way of honoring his Irish homeland. Harrington said he wasn’t so concerned with that, but he suggested adding some yellow to the green as a tribute of sorts to the local NFL team.

Certainly couldn’t hurt to try to get some Wisconsin folks on his team’s side, he figured.

Pairings for the opening round will be released Thursday evening, with play starting with alternate-shot matches Friday morning. Europe holds the cup and has won nine of the last 12 meetings.

