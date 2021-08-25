CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some parents want outdoor school lunches | DC Council wants COVID testing dropped | Maryland conference attendees test positive | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Lifestyle News » Jersey Shore landmark Lucy…

Jersey Shore landmark Lucy the Elephant to get new skin

The Associated Press

August 25, 2021, 12:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MARGATE, N.J. (AP) — The beach-side landmark, Lucy the Elephant, is having all of its metal skin replaced because more than 50% of its exterior has degraded beyond repair.

The six-story high elephant statue in Margate, New Jersey, will close Sept. 20 after architects determined it would be more cost effective to replace the metal siding than to try to restore it, according to Richard Helfant, executive director of the Save Lucy Committee.

Built in 1881, Lucy was saved from demolition and moved a short distance from its original location in 1970. The National Historic Landmark on the Jersey Shore is one of the oldest roadside attractions in the country.

The new overhaul will cost $1.4 million and is funded in part by a grant from the Preserve New Jersey Preservation Fund administered by the New Jersey Historic Trust, Helfant said Tuesday.

During restorations, a weatherproof scaffolding will be built around Lucy.

The target for reopening is Memorial Day 2022, Helfant said.

___

This story has been updated to show that Lucy is not located on a boardwalk.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Lifestyle News | National News

USPS plans to fill 900 vacant supervisor positions amid reduction in force

DoD, DHS vet facial recognition tools for reliability in effort to build trust

How volatile was 2020 for contractors? Deltek’s survey tells us

For federal employees, 3 items to watch in the bipartisan infrastructure bill

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up