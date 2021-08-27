CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. teacher won't wear mask | Maryland board votes for school mask mandate | DC expands COVID home tests | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Lifestyle News » Amazon teams with Affirm…

Amazon teams with Affirm to offer buy-now-pay-later option

The Associated Press

August 27, 2021, 8:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Amazon is teaming with payments company Affirm to offer online shoppers a buy-now-pay-later option that does not involve credit cards.

San Francisco-based Affirm Holdings Inc. announced Friday that its flexible payment service will soon be available on Amazon.com.

The news sent Affirm’s stock up more than 35% in after-hours trading.

With the service, Amazon customers can split the total cost of purchases of $50 or more into monthly payments, and are told the total cost of the transaction up front. Affirm said there are no late fees.

Affirm said the two companies are testing the service with a group of customers and that it will be more broadly available in coming months.

Earlier this month, digital payments company Square Inc. acquired Afterpay, which provides a buy-now-pay-later option for merchants.

Installment plans are popular with retailers because they encourage customers to spend more money. And they enable customers with insufficient funds or credit at the time of purchase to walk out of a store — or check out online — with the item they want.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Lifestyle News | Tech News

TSP satisfaction remains high, but participants have ideas on how it can improve

For federal managers, new vaccine and testing policy brings anxiety — and more unanswered questions

Passport services union presses State Dept. for more leave flexibility amid COVID-19 outbreaks

Another cyber executive order deadline looming for agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up