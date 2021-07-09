Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press

July 9, 2021, 11:26 AM

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

1. “In Real Life Comedy Tour” / Mike Epps; $1,044,077; $100.66.

2. Jamey Johnson; $240,741; $40.42.

3. Cody Johnson; $197,476; $45.77.

4. Billy Strings; $171,204; $51.51.

5. Pablo López; $149,362; $53.49.

6. Goose; $141,973; $51.30.

7. The Beach Boys; $130,850; $80.55.

8. Koe Wetzel; $128,369; $39.33.

9. Jo Koy; $125,766; $55.01.

10. Daniel Sloss; $117,479; $37.75.

11. Justin Moore / Tracy Lawrence; $110,105; $55.23.

12. Tenth Avenue North; $109,536; $28.63.

13. MercyMe; $93,436; $40.57.

14. Randy Rogers Band; $91,022; $45.15.

15. Jason & Spider; $84,138; $30.68.

16. Lee Brice; $80,692; $42.25.

17. Iliza Shlesinger; $68,467; $61.85.

18. Casting Crowns; $64,109; $50.58.

19. Travis Tritt; $62,758; $59.68.

20. Robert Earl Keen; $61,805; $58.09.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

