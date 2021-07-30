2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Olympic swimming recap | Why Olympians bite their medals | Today's Olympic schedule
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press

July 30, 2021, 3:59 PM

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of (Month, Date) 2019 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Toby Keith; $378,517; $68.77.

2. Little Big Town; $336,085; $71.84.

3. Gabriel Iglesias; $248,120; $58.49.

4. Cody Johnson; $225,104; $45.48.

5. Jamey Johnson; $181,580; $41.07.

6. Deadmau5; $179,905; $33.32.

7. Styx; $168,077; $68.84.

8. Blues Traveler; $158,515; $61.45.

9. Koe Wetzel; $144,586; $40.95.

10. Pablo López; $143,870; $54.53.

11. Foreigner; $143,039; $68.01.

12. Goose; $141,973; $51.30.

13. Gary Allan; $141,264; $48.82.

14. Cangrejeros; $137,593; $24.47.

15. Chris Tomlin; $135,320; $36.23.

16. The Beach Boys; $130,850; $80.55.

17. Jo Koy; $125,766; $55.01.

18. Daniel Sloss; $97,707; $36.99.

19. Jason & Spider; $97,111; $35.79.

20. Aaron Lewis; $95,054; $52.29.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

