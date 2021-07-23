2020 Olympics: How to watch Olympics | Meet the DC-area 2020 Olympians | Profile: Kat Holmes | Profile: Farrah Hall | When to watch Katie Ledecky
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press

July 23, 2021, 3:41 PM

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of (Month, Date) 2019 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. “In Real Life Comedy Tour” / Mike Epps; $1,044,077; $100.66.

2. Toby Keith; $378,517; $68.77.

3. Little Big Town; $336,085; $71.84.

4. Cody Johnson; $225,104; $45.48.

5. Jamey Johnson; $181,580; $41.07.

6. Deadmau5; $179,905; $33.32.

7. Styx; $168,077; $68.84.

8. Blues Traveler; $158,515; $61.45.

9. Pablo López; $149,362; $53.49.

10. Koe Wetzel; $144,942; $41.02.

11. Foreigner; $143,039; $68.01.

12. Goose; $141,973; $51.30.

13. The Beach Boys; $130,850; $80.55.

14. Jo Koy; $125,766; $55.01.

15. Tenth Avenue North; $109,536; $28.63.

16. Daniel Sloss; $95,072; $37.65.

17. Aaron Lewis; $95,054; $52.29.

18. MercyMe; $93,436; $40.57.

19. Robert Earl Keen; $86,512; $59.75.

20. Old Crow Medicine Show; $85,531; $75.83.___

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

