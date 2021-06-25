CORONAVIRUS: Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site | Library of Congress set to reopen | Universal primary care system for Prince George’s Co. | Life expectancy drops | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Lifestyle News » Turkish GP back on…

Turkish GP back on F1 calendar after Singapore canceled

The Associated Press

June 25, 2021, 5:37 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — The Turkish Grand Prix is back on this year’s Formula One calendar for the second time after the race in Singapore was canceled.

“We hope to see another fantastic race again in one of the best tracks in the world,” F1 president Stefano Domenicali said Friday.

The Istanbul Park circuit takes the place of the canceled night race on the Singapore street circuit on Oct. 3. Singapore dropped out June 4, with F1 citing “safety and logistic concerns” caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Turkey was originally a stopgap replacement for another canceled race in Canada but was cut last month and replaced with a second race in Austria when Britain introduced tougher travel restrictions on Turkey. Most F1 teams are based in Britain.

It will be the ninth edition of the Turkish Grand Prix. The race was held every year from 2005 through 2011 and was resurrected last year when other events were called off amid the pandemic. Lewis Hamilton won the 2020 race.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Lifestyle News | Sports

USPS, GSA make 7 DC-area post offices permanent PIV card sites following pilot

House appropriators formally endorse Biden’s 2022 federal pay proposal

Biden at last announces two MSPB nominees, enough to restore a quorum

Pentagon CMMC review aims to address small biz cost concerns, ‘restore trust’ in assessment processes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up