Task force aims to save Outer Banks highway from flooding

The Associated Press

June 21, 2021, 8:27 AM

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — A task force force has been formed with the aim of saving the main highway on North Carolina’s Outer Banks from storms and sea level rise.

The Virginian-Pilot reported last week that the task force will focus on protecting seven vulnerable spots along 67 miles of the narrow highway.

It runs from Oregon Inlet to Hatteras Village and continues after a ferry ride to Ocracoke.

The group is made up of federal, state and local agencies.

The highway constantly floods with ocean water or after heavy rains and high tides inundate the road.

Tourists can sometimes be stranded, while emergency crews can be stymied.

Officials have so far had mixed success building bridges and bigger dunes.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

