PGA Tour Champions American Family Insurance Championship Scores

|Sunday
|At University Ridge Golf Course
|Madison, Wis.
|Purse: $2.4 million
|Yardage: 7,083; Par: 72
|Final Round
Jerry Kelly, $360,000 67-69-66_202
Fred Couples, $192,000 68-67-68_203
Miguel Angel Jiménez, $192,000 65-69-69_203
Jim Furyk, $128,400 68-68-68_204
Retief Goosen, $128,400 68-68-68_204
Brandt Jobe, $96,000 69-70-67_206
Robert Karlsson, $70,080 69-68-70_207
Stephen Leaney, $70,080 70-67-70_207
Dicky Pride, $70,080 70-68-69_207
Steve Stricker, $70,080 70-72-65_207
Mike Weir, $70,080 72-70-65_207
Steve Flesch, $48,800 70-75-63_208
Jay Haas, $48,800 70-67-71_208
Ken Tanigawa, $48,800 68-72-68_208
Tom Gillis, $39,600 71-69-69_209
Rocco Mediate, $39,600 72-70-67_209
Rod Pampling, $39,600 69-69-71_209
David Toms, $39,600 70-71-68_209
Doug Barron, $32,520 74-68-68_210
Kenny Perry, $32,520 70-70-70_210
Woody Austin, $27,240 72-70-69_211
Paul Broadhurst, $27,240 71-73-67_211
Paul Goydos, $27,240 72-69-70_211
Scott Parel, $27,240 71-74-66_211
Marco Dawson, $22,880 71-69-72_212
Ken Duke, $22,880 69-72-71_212
Scott Dunlap, $22,880 69-72-71_212
Bernhard Langer, $19,920 70-73-70_213
John Senden, $19,920 71-67-75_213
Kirk Triplett, $19,920 72-74-67_213
Tom Byrum, $16,920 72-69-73_214
Colin Montgomerie, $16,920 68-72-74_214
Wes Short, Jr., $16,920 68-74-72_214
Esteban Toledo, $16,920 69-76-69_214
Joe Durant, $14,760 70-73-72_215
Ernie Els, $14,760 72-72-71_215
Tim Herron, $12,480 74-77-65_216
Lee Janzen, $12,480 73-73-70_216
David McKenzie, $12,480 72-71-73_216
Tim Petrovic, $12,480 73-73-70_216
Mike Small, $12,480 74-72-70_216
Willie Wood, $12,480 71-73-72_216
Billy Andrade, $9,840 72-71-74_217
Olin Browne, $9,840 76-71-70_217
Brett Quigley, $9,840 77-71-69_217
Gene Sauers, $9,840 73-74-70_217
Vijay Singh, $9,840 72-75-70_217
Cameron Beckman, $6,994 74-71-73_218
Mark Brooks, $6,994 71-74-73_218
Glen Day, $6,994 70-75-73_218
Corey Pavin, $6,994 77-68-73_218
Skip Kendall, $6,994 72-72-74_218
Larry Mize, $6,994 70-77-71_218
Jerry Smith, $6,994 74-76-68_218
Stephen Ames, $4,920 72-75-72_219
Alex Cejka, $4,920 75-73-71_219
Chris DiMarco, $4,920 73-73-73_219
Kent Jones, $4,920 74-72-73_219
Fran Quinn, $4,920 76-72-71_219
Joey Sindelar, $4,920 74-70-75_219
Carlos Franco, $3,840 73-71-76_220
John Huston, $3,840 74-74-72_220
Tommy Tolles, $3,840 73-74-73_220
Jeff Maggert, $3,000 77-71-73_221
Billy Mayfair, $3,000 76-70-75_221
Scott McCarron, $3,000 74-76-71_221
Duffy Waldorf, $3,000 75-72-74_221
Michael Allen, $2,256 75-76-71_222
David Frost, $2,256 73-76-73_222
Tom Lehman, $2,256 74-77-71_222
Frank Lickliter II, $1,896 76-71-76_223
Mario Tiziani, $1,896 76-75-72_223
Shane Bertsch, $1,680 70-77-77_224
Gary Hallberg, $1,536 79-73-73_225
Scott Verplank, $1,536 73-76-76_225
Jeff Sluman, $1,392 74-76-77_227
Fred Funk, $1,248 72-75-83_230
Shaun Micheel, $1,248 78-75-77_230
John Smoltz, $1,104 80-78-74_232
Andy North, $1,032 79-74-82_235
