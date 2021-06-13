PGA Tour Champions American Family Insurance Championship Scores

Sunday At University Ridge Golf Course Madison, Wis. Purse: $2.4 million Yardage: 7,083; Par: 72 Final Round Jerry Kelly, $360,000…

Final Round

Jerry Kelly, $360,000 67-69-66_202

Fred Couples, $192,000 68-67-68_203

Miguel Angel Jiménez, $192,000 65-69-69_203

Jim Furyk, $128,400 68-68-68_204

Retief Goosen, $128,400 68-68-68_204

Brandt Jobe, $96,000 69-70-67_206

Robert Karlsson, $70,080 69-68-70_207

Stephen Leaney, $70,080 70-67-70_207

Dicky Pride, $70,080 70-68-69_207

Steve Stricker, $70,080 70-72-65_207

Mike Weir, $70,080 72-70-65_207

Steve Flesch, $48,800 70-75-63_208

Jay Haas, $48,800 70-67-71_208

Ken Tanigawa, $48,800 68-72-68_208

Tom Gillis, $39,600 71-69-69_209

Rocco Mediate, $39,600 72-70-67_209

Rod Pampling, $39,600 69-69-71_209

David Toms, $39,600 70-71-68_209

Doug Barron, $32,520 74-68-68_210

Kenny Perry, $32,520 70-70-70_210

Woody Austin, $27,240 72-70-69_211

Paul Broadhurst, $27,240 71-73-67_211

Paul Goydos, $27,240 72-69-70_211

Scott Parel, $27,240 71-74-66_211

Marco Dawson, $22,880 71-69-72_212

Ken Duke, $22,880 69-72-71_212

Scott Dunlap, $22,880 69-72-71_212

Bernhard Langer, $19,920 70-73-70_213

John Senden, $19,920 71-67-75_213

Kirk Triplett, $19,920 72-74-67_213

Tom Byrum, $16,920 72-69-73_214

Colin Montgomerie, $16,920 68-72-74_214

Wes Short, Jr., $16,920 68-74-72_214

Esteban Toledo, $16,920 69-76-69_214

Joe Durant, $14,760 70-73-72_215

Ernie Els, $14,760 72-72-71_215

Tim Herron, $12,480 74-77-65_216

Lee Janzen, $12,480 73-73-70_216

David McKenzie, $12,480 72-71-73_216

Tim Petrovic, $12,480 73-73-70_216

Mike Small, $12,480 74-72-70_216

Willie Wood, $12,480 71-73-72_216

Billy Andrade, $9,840 72-71-74_217

Olin Browne, $9,840 76-71-70_217

Brett Quigley, $9,840 77-71-69_217

Gene Sauers, $9,840 73-74-70_217

Vijay Singh, $9,840 72-75-70_217

Cameron Beckman, $6,994 74-71-73_218

Mark Brooks, $6,994 71-74-73_218

Glen Day, $6,994 70-75-73_218

Corey Pavin, $6,994 77-68-73_218

Skip Kendall, $6,994 72-72-74_218

Larry Mize, $6,994 70-77-71_218

Jerry Smith, $6,994 74-76-68_218

Stephen Ames, $4,920 72-75-72_219

Alex Cejka, $4,920 75-73-71_219

Chris DiMarco, $4,920 73-73-73_219

Kent Jones, $4,920 74-72-73_219

Fran Quinn, $4,920 76-72-71_219

Joey Sindelar, $4,920 74-70-75_219

Carlos Franco, $3,840 73-71-76_220

John Huston, $3,840 74-74-72_220

Tommy Tolles, $3,840 73-74-73_220

Jeff Maggert, $3,000 77-71-73_221

Billy Mayfair, $3,000 76-70-75_221

Scott McCarron, $3,000 74-76-71_221

Duffy Waldorf, $3,000 75-72-74_221

Michael Allen, $2,256 75-76-71_222

David Frost, $2,256 73-76-73_222

Tom Lehman, $2,256 74-77-71_222

Frank Lickliter II, $1,896 76-71-76_223

Mario Tiziani, $1,896 76-75-72_223

Shane Bertsch, $1,680 70-77-77_224

Gary Hallberg, $1,536 79-73-73_225

Scott Verplank, $1,536 73-76-76_225

Jeff Sluman, $1,392 74-76-77_227

Fred Funk, $1,248 72-75-83_230

Shaun Micheel, $1,248 78-75-77_230

John Smoltz, $1,104 80-78-74_232

Andy North, $1,032 79-74-82_235

