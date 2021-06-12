PGA Tour Champions American Family Insurance Championship Scores

|Saturday
|At University Ridge Golf Course
|Madison, Wis.
|Purse: $2.4 million
|Yardage: 7,083; Par: 72
|Second Round
Miguel Angel Jiménez 65-69_134
Fred Couples 68-67_135
Retief Goosen 68-68_136
Jerry Kelly 67-69_136
Jim Furyk 68-68_136
Jay Haas 70-67_137
Stephen Leaney 70-67_137
Robert Karlsson 69-68_137
John Senden 71-67_138
Dicky Pride 70-68_138
Rod Pampling 69-69_138
Brandt Jobe 69-70_139
Tom Gillis 71-69_140
Marco Dawson 71-69_140
Kenny Perry 70-70_140
Colin Montgomerie 68-72_140
Ken Tanigawa 68-72_140
Paul Goydos 72-69_141
Tom Byrum 72-69_141
David Toms 70-71_141
Scott Dunlap 69-72_141
Ken Duke 69-72_141
Woody Austin 72-70_142
Rocco Mediate 72-70_142
Mike Weir 72-70_142
Doug Barron 74-68_142
Steve Stricker 70-72_142
Wes Short, Jr. 68-74_142
Billy Andrade 72-71_143
David McKenzie 72-71_143
Joe Durant 70-73_143
Bernhard Langer 70-73_143
Skip Kendall 72-72_144
Ernie Els 72-72_144
Paul Broadhurst 71-73_144
Carlos Franco 73-71_144
Willie Wood 71-73_144
Joey Sindelar 74-70_144
Scott Parel 71-74_145
Cameron Beckman 74-71_145
Mark Brooks 71-74_145
Steve Flesch 70-75_145
Glen Day 70-75_145
Esteban Toledo 69-76_145
Corey Pavin 77-68_145
Chris DiMarco 73-73_146
Tim Petrovic 73-73_146
Kirk Triplett 72-74_146
Lee Janzen 73-73_146
Kent Jones 74-72_146
Mike Small 74-72_146
Billy Mayfair 76-70_146
Fred Funk 72-75_147
Stephen Ames 72-75_147
Vijay Singh 72-75_147
Gene Sauers 73-74_147
Tommy Tolles 73-74_147
Larry Mize 70-77_147
Shane Bertsch 70-77_147
Duffy Waldorf 75-72_147
Olin Browne 76-71_147
Frank Lickliter II 76-71_147
John Huston 74-74_148
Alex Cejka 75-73_148
Fran Quinn 76-72_148
Jeff Maggert 77-71_148
Brett Quigley 77-71_148
David Frost 73-76_149
Scott Verplank 73-76_149
Scott McCarron 74-76_150
Jeff Sluman 74-76_150
Jerry Smith 74-76_150
Tom Lehman 74-77_151
Tim Herron 74-77_151
Michael Allen 75-76_151
Mario Tiziani 76-75_151
Gary Hallberg 79-73_152
Shaun Micheel 78-75_153
Andy North 79-74_153
John Smoltz 80-78_158
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.