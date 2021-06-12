PGA Tour Champions American Family Insurance Championship Scores

Saturday At University Ridge Golf Course Madison, Wis. Purse: $2.4 million Yardage: 7,083; Par: 72 Second Round Miguel Angel Jiménez…

Saturday At University Ridge Golf Course Madison, Wis. Purse: $2.4 million Yardage: 7,083; Par: 72 Second Round

Miguel Angel Jiménez 65-69_134

Fred Couples 68-67_135

Retief Goosen 68-68_136

Jerry Kelly 67-69_136

Jim Furyk 68-68_136

Jay Haas 70-67_137

Stephen Leaney 70-67_137

Robert Karlsson 69-68_137

John Senden 71-67_138

Dicky Pride 70-68_138

Rod Pampling 69-69_138

Brandt Jobe 69-70_139

Tom Gillis 71-69_140

Marco Dawson 71-69_140

Kenny Perry 70-70_140

Colin Montgomerie 68-72_140

Ken Tanigawa 68-72_140

Paul Goydos 72-69_141

Tom Byrum 72-69_141

David Toms 70-71_141

Scott Dunlap 69-72_141

Ken Duke 69-72_141

Woody Austin 72-70_142

Rocco Mediate 72-70_142

Mike Weir 72-70_142

Doug Barron 74-68_142

Steve Stricker 70-72_142

Wes Short, Jr. 68-74_142

Billy Andrade 72-71_143

David McKenzie 72-71_143

Joe Durant 70-73_143

Bernhard Langer 70-73_143

Skip Kendall 72-72_144

Ernie Els 72-72_144

Paul Broadhurst 71-73_144

Carlos Franco 73-71_144

Willie Wood 71-73_144

Joey Sindelar 74-70_144

Scott Parel 71-74_145

Cameron Beckman 74-71_145

Mark Brooks 71-74_145

Steve Flesch 70-75_145

Glen Day 70-75_145

Esteban Toledo 69-76_145

Corey Pavin 77-68_145

Chris DiMarco 73-73_146

Tim Petrovic 73-73_146

Kirk Triplett 72-74_146

Lee Janzen 73-73_146

Kent Jones 74-72_146

Mike Small 74-72_146

Billy Mayfair 76-70_146

Fred Funk 72-75_147

Stephen Ames 72-75_147

Vijay Singh 72-75_147

Gene Sauers 73-74_147

Tommy Tolles 73-74_147

Larry Mize 70-77_147

Shane Bertsch 70-77_147

Duffy Waldorf 75-72_147

Olin Browne 76-71_147

Frank Lickliter II 76-71_147

John Huston 74-74_148

Alex Cejka 75-73_148

Fran Quinn 76-72_148

Jeff Maggert 77-71_148

Brett Quigley 77-71_148

David Frost 73-76_149

Scott Verplank 73-76_149

Scott McCarron 74-76_150

Jeff Sluman 74-76_150

Jerry Smith 74-76_150

Tom Lehman 74-77_151

Tim Herron 74-77_151

Michael Allen 75-76_151

Mario Tiziani 76-75_151

Gary Hallberg 79-73_152

Shaun Micheel 78-75_153

Andy North 79-74_153

John Smoltz 80-78_158

