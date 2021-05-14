CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pandemic drinking's impact | Vaccinations for kids 12 and up | DC leaders react to mask guidance | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Target suspends in-store sales of sports cards, cites safety

The Associated Press

May 14, 2021, 2:46 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Target on Friday cited safety concerns in suspending in-store sales of sports and Pokemon trading cards, but made no mention of a recent fight over cards outside a Wisconsin store.

While the Minneapolis-based retailer didn’t give a direct reason for the change, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported it came after police in Brookfield, Wisconsin, reported that four men had attacked another man over cards on May 7.

“The safety of our guests and our team is our top priority,” Target said in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, we’ve decided to temporarily suspend the sale of MLB, NFL, NBA and Pokémon trading cards within our stores, effective May 14. Guests can continue to shop these cards online at Target.com.”

The newspaper reported that the value of some trading cards has soared, driven in part by people rushing to buy up new cards for resale online, the Star Tribune reported.

Some individual Pokémon cards, which are sold in stores as parts of small decks priced at a few dollars, are selling for several hundred dollars online.

