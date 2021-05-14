CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pandemic drinking's impact | Vaccinations for kids 12 and up | DC leaders react to mask guidance | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Lifestyle News » F1 calls off Turkish…

F1 calls off Turkish GP in June, Austria gets another race

The Associated Press

May 14, 2021, 9:59 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PARIS (AP) — The Turkish Grand Prix scheduled for next month was called off Friday because of coronavirus travel restrictions and will be replaced by a second Formula One race in Austria.

Travel restrictions in several countries where teams are based forced F1 organizers to take the June 13 race out of Istanbul.

Instead, the French GP will move forward by one week to June 20 and Austria will get a second race — just like it did last year. The Styrian GP on June 27 will be followed by the Austrian GP on July 4, with both races at the Red Bull Ring track in Spielberg.

“I want to thank the promoter and authorities in Turkey for all of their efforts in recent weeks and want to thank the promoters in France and Austria for their speed, flexibility and enthusiasm,” F1 president Stefano Domenicali said.

The Champions League final was also taken out of Istanbul this week and moved to Porto, Portugal.

French GP spectators can use their original tickets or get a refund.

“We understand that this modification has an impact on our fans and our (commercial) partners and we’re sorry for that,” race director Eric Boullier said.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Lifestyle News | Sports

Missing military tenant bill of rights provisions to be finished next month

Air Force adding more government muscle to its Cloud One platform

Bipartisan USPS reform bill with a 'good chance' of becoming law passes House committee

Agencies on the clock to fix long-standing cyber challenges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up