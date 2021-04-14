CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Vaccine availability to open up in Northern Va. | DC opening walk-up vaccine sites for seniors | J&J vaccine in limbo | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Lifestyle News » Rockers Kings of Leon…

Rockers Kings of Leon to perform on first night of NFL draft

The Associated Press

April 14, 2021, 7:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kings of Leon will help kick off NFL draft activities on a stage close to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame later this month.

The Grammy Award-winning band will open the festivities on April 29 with a performance as the draft returns to a more normal state after being held virtually in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to being a top-selling act, lead singer Caleb Followill, his brothers Nathan and Jared and cousin Matthew are also football fans and have closely followed Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield’s career since he was a star at Oklahoma.

Hall of Fame rock singer Ann Wilson of Heart will sing the national anthem before NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell begins calling the names of the league’s newest players. Goodell hosted the event last year from his home.

A massive stage is under construction near the Rock Hall and FirstEnergy Stadium, the Browns’ downtown home.

Cleveland will be represented by the Cleveland Metropolitan School District’s All-City Choir, which will sing a special rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” The local cover band The Sunrise Jones will serve as the house band for the first two nights of the draft.

Headlining musical acts for the second and third days of the draft will be announced in the coming weeks.

The draft will be held from April 29-May 1.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Lifestyle News | NFL News | Other Sports News | Sports

VA vows to pause EHR rollout at future sites until strategic review is complete

Tough decisions lie ahead for VA, as EHR usability problems persist

From 'cloud-intolerant' to cloud native, Navy networks are undergoing a transformation

Inglis, Easterly tapped for cyber leadership roles at White House, CISA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up