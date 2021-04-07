CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Loudoun Co. official gets COVID-19 shot | DC expands vaccine eligibility | Survey: Students prefer learning remotely | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Chelsea beats Porto 2-0 in 1st leg of CL quarterfinals

The Associated Press

April 7, 2021, 4:56 PM

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell scored a goal in each half as Chelsea defeated Porto 2-0 in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Mount scored after a nice turn past a defender at the edge of the area in the first half and Chilwell added the second following a blunder by Porto’s Jesús Corona in the 85th minute.

Next week’s second leg will also be played in Seville because of travel restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic. Porto was considered the home team at Sevilla’s Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium.

The winner will face either Real Madrid or Liverpool. Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1 at home in their first leg on Tuesday.

