CHERRY BLOSSOM NEWS: Drive-in movies | Virtual views | Art in bloom
Home » Lifestyle News » Chelsea to face Porto…

Chelsea to face Porto in Champions League in neutral Spain

The Associated Press

March 30, 2021, 8:34 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Chelsea and Porto will play both legs of the Champions League quarterfinals in neutral Spain because of travel restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

UEFA said Tuesday the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium in Seville will stage the games on April 7 and 13. The venue is the home of Sevilla and hosted Champions League games earlier this season.

Porto is technically the home team for the first leg. UEFA has previously said the away goals rule will apply even when games are played at neutral venues.

Because of travel limits between England and Portugal, Arsenal and Benfica were previously forced to play in Rome and Athens when they met in the Europa League.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden announces nominee to lead beleaguered VA accountability office

VA announces plans to restore collective bargaining and official time

Should FEMA be included in initial pandemic, cyber incident response?

Army changing how sexual harassment is investigated

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up