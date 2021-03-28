CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Vaccine eligibility date changing | Upshot of Hogan talking about vaccines | DC to loosen restrictions | Md. vaccine update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Canada-Cayman Islands World Cup qualified delayed to Monday

The Associated Press

March 28, 2021, 3:56 PM

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Canada’s World Cup qualifier against the Cayman Islands at the IMG Academy was postponed by a day until Monday.

“FIFA has been informed that the Cayman Islands Football Association was not able to submit the required COVID-19 testing information in time for today’s FIFA World Cup qualification match,” soccer’s governing body said in a statement.

The game was moved to the United States from the Cayman Islands because of coronavirus-caused travel restrictions.

Canada, seeking its first World Cup appearance since 1986, opened qualifying with a 5-1 win over Bermuda on Thursday in a match moved to Orlando from Canada because of COVID-19 restrictions. Canada is ranked 73rd in the world.

The No. 193 Caymans began last Wednesday with a 3-0 defeat at Suriname.

