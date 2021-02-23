CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US tops 500,000 deaths | Md. plans vaccine preregistration site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » Lifestyle News » Norway moves 'home' World…

Norway moves ‘home’ World Cup qualifier to neutral Spain

The Associated Press

February 23, 2021, 7:56 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OSLO, Norway (AP) — Norway’s national soccer team will play its first “home” World Cup qualifying game at a neutral venue in Spain next month because of travel restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Norwegian soccer federation said Tuesday the game against Turkey on March 27 will be played in Malaga instead of Oslo. No fans will be allowed to attend.

Norway will begin its World Cup qualifying program with a game at Gibraltar on March 24 before going to Spain to play Turkey three days later. The group also includes the Netherlands.

The change in venue is the first in European qualifying to be forced by travel and quarantine rules.

In Asia, only four World Cup qualifiers are going ahead next month — involving only eight of the 40 teams still involved. The rest of the program has been postponed to June because of current health protocols.

FIFA has extended exemptions in mandatory release rules amid the pandemic so players worldwide can be refused permission by their clubs to join up with national teams.

Norwegian club Molde played a Europa League home game in Spain last week, hosting Hoffenheim in Villarreal. The Spanish soccer federation had to approve both changes.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Agencies tweak COVID-19 safety plans following Biden's mask mandate

Army deputy CIO to retire after 38 years of service

VA's plans include vaccinating 23,000 DHS employees

NITAAC details timing, evaluation plans for $40B IT services contract

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up