The Latest: Giants coordinator Jason Garrett tests positive

The Associated Press

December 17, 2020, 9:31 AM

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

New York Giants offensive coordinator and former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett has tested positive for COVID-19.

The team announced the result Thursday and said Garrett will continue to work remotely.

The Giants will not practice Thursday for Sunday night’s game against Cleveland. Tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens will call the offensive plays against the Browns, who fired him as their head coach last season.

The Giants are working with the league’s chief medical officer to determine close contacts. The Giants were not in their facility on Monday or Tuesday, and most of the coaching staff worked remotely. The team practiced Wednesday.

