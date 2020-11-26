HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Lack of snow in France moves World Cup ski races to Italy

The Associated Press

November 26, 2020, 7:08 AM

VAL D’ISERE, France (AP) — Two men’s World Cup races scheduled in France next week were switched to Italy on Thursday because of a lack of snow.

The International Ski Federation said Val d’Isere could not stage giant slaloms on Dec. 5-6 which now go to Santa Caterina Valfurva.

The canceled races were due to open three straight weekends of World Cup races at Val d’Isere in a redrafted program that skips North America during travel restrictions in the coronavirus pandemic.

Until the global health crisis, the men’s circuit was to spend the first weekend in December racing at Beaver Creek, Colorado, before returning to Europe.

Val d’Isere is scheduled to host men’s downhill and super-G races on Dec. 12-13. Three women’s speed races are scheduled at the French Alps resort on Dec. 18-20.

