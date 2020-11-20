CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US marks COVID-19 milestones | A tour of a DCPS CARE classroom | Latest coronavirus test results
Feds charge man in armed robbery of Kardashian pal Cheban

The Associated Press

November 20, 2020, 6:14 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities in New York City have brought charges in the armed robbery of Jonathan Cheban, a reality TV pal of Kim Kardashian.

Victor Rivera is accused of stealing a $250,000 watch at gunpoint from Cheban, the self-styled culinary influencer known as “Foodgod.” Cheban has appeared on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and other shows.

The suspect was arrested in Miami on Friday and will go before a judge there early next week, prosecutors said. There was no immediate word on whether Rivera has a lawyer.

The holdup occurred in August when Cheban was arriving at a friend’s house in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, police said. Two men approached and asked for the time before pulling a gun and making off with the victim’s Richard Mille timepiece, police said.

Rivera, 29, also is charged in another robbery involving a Richard Mille watch in June in New York. Prosecutors say a victim was shot and wounded in that incident.

