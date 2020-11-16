CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. allowing early release for some prisoners | No change in Prince William Co.'s school plans | Latest coronavirus test results
Donnie Wahlberg again leaves $2,020 tip to inspire giving

The Associated Press

November 16, 2020, 11:38 AM

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Actor Donnie Wahlberg recently left a $2,020 tip at a Massachusetts restaurant, continuing his habit of leaving generous gratuities to brighten the days of wait staff.

The “Band of Brothers” and “Blue Bloods” actor and former member of boy band New Kids on the Block left the tip on a $35.27 lunchtime bill at Marshland 3A, a restaurant located in Plymouth, Massachusetts, on Nov. 7.

A photo of the receipt posted by the restaurant on Facebook reads #2020TipChallenge, a hashtag that encourages people to tip generously.

“A very special thank you to our friend @donniewahlberg!,” the restaurant wrote in its post. “When asked about it all he said was ‘who’s up next?!’”

Wahlberg, a Boston native, left a $2,020 tip at an Illinois IHOP earlier this year and in 2017, left a $2,000 tip at a Waffle House in North Carolina.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

