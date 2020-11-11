CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. to tighten COVID-19 restrictions amid surge | CDC on importance of mask | Region's latest test results
British cycling coach dismissed for gross misconduct

The Associated Press

November 11, 2020, 7:35 AM

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s cycling team dismissed podium sprint coach Kevin Stewart for gross misconduct, including for what was described as a “long-term pattern of inappropriate relationships with riders”.

Stewart failed to act on repeated warnings about his conduct, and that “his behaviors fell short of the values and standards expected,” the governing body said.

An investigation into Stewart’s conduct had found no evidence of a physical relationship between himself and any members of the team, the governing body added.

Stewart, who would have been an integral part of Britain’s medals bid at next year’s delayed Tokyo Olympics, apologized and acknowledged his actions made his position untenable.

British Cycling said the grounds for Stewart’s dismissal also included a failure to follow the specific directions with regard to respecting athletes’ personal boundaries, inappropriate use of electronic communication, and actions bringing the organisation into disrepute.

“I wholeheartedly apologize to the team for my actions, which I acknowledge were not acceptable,” Stewart said. “I realized my actions had made my position on the team untenable and had handed in my resignation before being dismissed while on my notice period.”

