Houston Open to allow limited number of golf spectators

The Associated Press

October 16, 2020, 9:12 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Open will allow limited spectators next month at Memorial Park, the first domestic PGA Tour event to have fans since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down golf for three months on March 13.

The tour said 2,000 tickets will go on sale Wednesday through the tournament’s website.

The Houston Open is Nov. 5-8, one week before the Masters. Dustin Johnson, who tested positive for the coronavirus had to withdraw from the elite CJ Cup at Shadow Creek this week, and Brooks Koepka are among those planning to play.

Tickets are selling for $79 for the opening round and $109 for each of the last three rounds. All spectators must have masks on at all times except when eating or drinking.

Still to be announced are specific guidelines for spectators.

The Bermuda Championship, a week before the Houston, also has been approved for limited spectators.

