CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Md., Va. | What is contact tracing? | DC heightens testing efforts
Home » Lifestyle News » Trump administration rescinds rule…

Trump administration rescinds rule barring foreign students from taking all classes online this fall

The Associated Press

July 14, 2020, 3:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOSTON (AP) — Trump administration rescinds rule barring foreign students from taking all classes online this fall.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up