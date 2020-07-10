CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Doctor warns virus may trigger onset of Type 1 diabetes in kids | Montgomery Co. to detail back-to-school plans | Latest COVID-19 data in DC, MD, VA
Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers separate after 10 years

The Associated Press

July 10, 2020, 4:30 PM

Actor Armie Hammer and wife Elizabeth Chambers are splitting up after 10 years of marriage and 13 years together. Both parties posted the same message on their respective instagram accounts Friday, writing that they have decided to “turn the page and move on” from the marriage.

The couple share a 5-year-old daughter, Harper, and a 3-year-old son, Ford. They exchanged vows in May 2010.

Hammer and Chambers said that as they enter into this next chapter that their children and relationship as co-parents will remain a priority. They asked for “privacy, compassion and love during this time.”

Hammer, 33, is known for his work in “The Social Network” and “Call Me By Your Name.” Chambers, 37, is a television personality and journalist. Their message was posted alongside an early photo of the two looking happy and relaxed.

