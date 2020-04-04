Delaware police use checkpoints for governor’s travel order

WILMINGTON, Del. — Delaware police are enforcing Gov. John Carney’s latest order to blunt the spread of COVID-19 in part…

WILMINGTON, Del. — Delaware police are enforcing Gov. John Carney’s latest order to blunt the spread of COVID-19 in part with checkpoints designed to discourage out-of-state visitors from entering the state. Carney’s order allows any Delaware law enforcement officer to stop a vehicle with out-of-state tags except when they’re traveling on interstates. State police did just that as they stood outside a shopping center and turned people back if they didn’t have essential business. The Delaware Department of Correction says a second correctional officer assigned to a state prison has tested positive.

