Delaware State University to hold “virtual” graduation

The Associated Press

March 23, 2020, 5:05 PM

WILMINGTON, Del. — Delaware State University plans to have a “virtual” graduation ceremony. It is the first graduation ceremony to be upended by the spread of coronavirus in Delaware. The outbreak has prompted a slew of closures and postponements over the past two weeks. On Sunday, Gov. John Carney ordered Delaware residents to stay home and nonessential businesses to close starting Tuesday. The News Journal reports that University President Tony Allen said in a letter that students in the Class of 2020 will have two options for commencement. They can either take part in a “virtual event” on May 15 or participate in an in-person commencement ceremony in the fall. 

