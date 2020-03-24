AP PHOTOS: Isolated fitness fans turn to Internet, outdoors

Fitness enthusiasts stuck inside to combat the spread of the coronavirus are finding ways to stay active, even with their normal gyms and classes shut down. See photos.

Men exercise at the Icarai beach, officially closed to visitors as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, in Niteroi, Brazil, March 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) Unable to work out at her gym since it closed due to coronavirus, a woman stretches in a quiet corner while exercising at the entrance to City Hall, March 21, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Men exercise at a free public gym at the Volkspark Friedrichshain in Berlin, Germany, March 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) A free gym at Tel Aviv's beachfront is wrapped in tape to prevent public access as someone works out March 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) People run on Millenium Bridge over the River Thames in London, March 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Cleaning products line the wall as Mariam Sufi, left, Lara Atella, second from left, and Lashone Wilson, right, hold an online yoga class via webcam at Hot Yoga Capitol Hill on H Street in Northeast Washington, March 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) People exercise at the waterfront in Hong Kong, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Two men exercise at a free public gym cordoned off with barrier tape in the Volkspark Wilmersdorf in Berlin, Germany, March 20, 2020. (Christoph Soeder/dpa via AP) People exercise outdoors with a view of Manhattan in Hoboken, N.J., March 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) People exercise and relax in Montevideo, Uruguay, Saturday, March 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico) A man runs across a near empty Montgomery Street in San Francisco, March 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) A man watches his son throw a ball as they play basketball in a park in Prague, Czech Republic, March 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) A woman jogs in Paris, March 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Lemmon McMillan of Playa del Rey, Calif., plays racquetball on the Venice Beach Boardwalk, March 23, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) A man jumps rope as he works out in a nearly empty square outside the European Parliament during a partial lockdown ordered by Belgium government in Brussels, March 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) With the Washington Monument in the background, people run by cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin, March 18, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) ( 1 /16) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

A run along empty city streets. Pull-ups in an abandoned outdoor gym. Yoga, CrossFit and boot camp classes streamed online in home isolation.

Fitness enthusiasts stuck inside to combat the spread of the coronavirus are finding ways to stay active, even with their normal gyms and classes shut down.

While governments have told people to stay home, many gym rats aren’t letting their hard work slip away, even if they’re in places under lockdown. They’re taking their favorite classes virtually as many studios post them online for free or sampling something they’ve never tried before.

And in a time with so many fitness choices — barre, spin, HIIT, boxing — many are returning to the original gym: the outdoors.

Runs and walks in nature are allowed, even encouraged, as a way to get fresh air, some exercise and combat the stay-at-home blues.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.