Home » Lifestyle News » Geneva auto show organizers…

Geneva auto show organizers confirm event will be canceled due to virus concerns

The Associated Press

February 28, 2020, 5:57 AM

GENEVA, Switzerland (AP) — Geneva auto show organizers confirm event will be canceled due to virus concerns.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Business & Finance Lifestyle News National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up