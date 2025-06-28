Photos of celebrities who attended Jeff Bezos wedding in Venice

VENICE, Italy (AP) — The Venice wedding celebration of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos culminated on Saturday,…

VENICE, Italy (AP) — The Venice wedding celebration of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos culminated on Saturday, marking the third and final day of festivities.

Athletes, celebrities, influencers and business leaders converged to revel in the extravagant affair attracting a high-profile crowd, including Oprah Winfrey, Bill Gates NFL legend Tom Brady and the Kardashians.

