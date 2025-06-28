Photos from Venice as Jeff Bezos weds Lauren Sánchez

VENICE, Italy (AP) — As a starry guest list of celebrities descends on Venice, Italy, for the weekend wedding of…

VENICE, Italy (AP) — As a starry guest list of celebrities descends on Venice, Italy, for the weekend wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, activists have united under the banner “No Space for Bezos” to protest the nuptials. Protesters were drawing attention to overtourism, high housing costs and the constant threat of climate-induced flooding in the lagoon city.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.