Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

NORTH CAROLINA

UAW-MACK TRUCKS

The United Auto Workers union has reached a tentative contract agreement with Mack Trucks that covers about 4,000 workers in three states. Mack Trucks confirmed a tentative agreement on a five-year contract early Monday after the UAW announced the deal just before midnight Sunday. Mack President Stephen Roy says the deal delivers significantly higher wages and will allow the company to compete. The UAW says that more details would become available as members review the tentative deal with Mack, which is owned by Volvo . By Michelle Chapman. SENT: 310 words, photos.

____

SOUTH CAROLINA

BRIDE KILLED

Two bars accused of overserving a woman who authorities say drunkenly hit a golf cart carrying a newlywed couple away from their reception, killing the bride, have reached a settlement with the groom, who was seriously injured. The Drop In Bar & Deli and The Crab Shack have agreed to pay “certain sums” to Aric Hutchinson that were described by his lawyer as “reasonable,” according to a Sept. 28 petition for approval in Charleston County Court in South Carolina. UPCOMING: 370 words.

____

VIRGINIA

ARMY OFFICER-TRAFFIC STOP

RICHMOND, Va. — A U.S. Army lieutenant who was struck, pepper-sprayed and handcuffed during a traffic stop is asking a federal appeals court to overturn rulings and jury instructions by a judge after jurors found mostly in favor of the two police officers he sued after the incident. Video of the 2020 encounter between Lt. Caron Nazario and Windsor police officials was viewed millions of times and highlighted fears of police mistreatment among Black drivers. By Denise Lavoie. WIth AP File Photos.

____ MARYLAND/DELAWARE

BALTIMORE POLICE COMMISSIONER

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Council will vote at its meeting Monday night on whether to confirm Richard Worley as the city’s next police commissioner. The longtime department veteran has been serving in an interim role since his predecessor Michael Harrison stepped down earlier this summer. By Lea Skene.

CALIFORNIA SENATE

LOS ANGELES — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has named Democratic strategist and Kamala Harris 2020 presidential campaign adviser Laphonza Butler to fill the U.S. Senate seat made vacant by Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s death. Newsom is fulfilling his pledge to appoint a Black woman if Feinstein’s seat became open. The long-serving Democratic senator died Thursday after a series of illnesses. Butler leads Emily’s List, a political organization that supports women who favor abortion rights. Butler lives in Maryland but owns a home in California and is expected to reregister to vote there. Newsom had faced pressure from some Black politicians and advocacy groups to select Barbara Lee, a prominent Black congresswoman who’s already running for the seat. By Michael R. Blood. SENT: 840 words, photos, audio.

____

____

____

——————————

——————————

