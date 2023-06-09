Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Friday, Jun. 09. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Friday, Jun. 09.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Mid-Atlantic bureau is reachable at 202-641-9660 and 410-837-8315. Send daybook items to MidAtlantic@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Mid Atlantic and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jun. 09 7:00 AM Maryland Governor Wes Moore appears live on CNBC’s Squawk Box

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Governor of Maryland Media, 1 410 974 2316

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jun. 09 9:00 AM Dem Sen. Tom Carper’s public schedule – Democrats Sen. Tom Carper attends the retirement ceremony for Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Bayes, Dover Air Force Base, Dover, DE (9:00 AM EDT), and meets Dewey Beach’s new Chief of Police, Dewey Beach Town Hall, 105 Rodney Ave, Dewey Beach, DE (11:00 AM EDT)

Weblinks: http://carper.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenatorCarper

Contacts: Katie Grasso, Office of Sen. Tom Carper, katie_grasso@carper.senate.gov, 1 302 598 4915

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jun. 09 10:00 AM First Couple’s daily schedule – President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden depart the White House en route to Joint Base Andrews via North Grounds (10:00 AM EDT, in-town travel pool), depart JBA en route to Goldsboro, NC (10:30 AM EDT, out-of-town pool), depart Goldsboro en route to Elm City, NC via Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, Goldsboro, NC (11:45 AM EDT, open press) and arrive at Rocky Mount-Wilson Regional Airport, Elm City, NC (12:05 PM EDT, out-of-town pool). President Biden and the first lady then tour Nash Community College, Rocky Mount, NC (1:10 PM EDT, out-of-town pool), discuss how career-connected learning and workforce training programs are preparing students for good-paying jobs’ in Rocky Mount (1:30 PM EDT, pooled for TV and open for editorials and still photographers), depart Rocky Mount, NC en route to Fort Liberty, NC via Rocky Mount-Wilson Regional Airport, Elm City, NC (2:40 PM EDT, out-of-town pool) and arrive at Fort Liberty, NC via Pope Airfield Landing Zone, Pope Field, NC (3:25 PM EDT, out-of-town pool)

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jun. 09 10:00 AM First Couple’s daily schedule – President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden depart the White House en route to Joint Base Andrews via North Grounds (10:00 AM EDT, in-town travel pool), depart JBA en route to Goldsboro, NC (10:30 AM EDT, out-of-town pool), depart Goldsboro en route to Elm City, NC via Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, Goldsboro, NC (11:45 AM EDT, open press) and arrive at Rocky Mount-Wilson Regional Airport, Elm City, NC (12:05 PM EDT, out-of-town pool). President Biden and the first lady then tour Nash Community College, Rocky Mount, NC (1:10 PM EDT, out-of-town pool), discuss how career-connected learning and workforce training programs are preparing students for good-paying jobs’ in Rocky Mount (1:30 PM EDT, pooled for TV and open for editorials and still photographers), depart Rocky Mount, NC en route to Fort Liberty, NC via Rocky Mount-Wilson Regional Airport, Elm City, NC (2:40 PM EDT, out-of-town pool) and arrive at Fort Liberty, NC via Pope Airfield Landing Zone, Pope Field, NC (3:25 PM EDT, out-of-town pool)

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jun. 09 10:00 AM First Couple’s daily schedule continued – President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden meet with service members and their families and deliver remarks at an event in support of Joining Forces at Fort Liberty, NC (4:15 PM EDT, open press), depart Fort Liberty, NC via Pope Airfield Landing Zone, Pope Field, NC (8:05 PM EDT, out-of-town pool), arrive at Joint Base Andrews (9:15 PM EDT, out-of-town travel pool), depart JBA en route to the White House (9:25 PM EDT, in-town travel pool) and arrive at the White House North Grounds (9:45 PM EDT, in-town travel pool)

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route Goldsboro, NC.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jun. 09 10:00 AM First Couple’s daily schedule continued – President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden meet with service members and their families and deliver remarks at an event in support of Joining Forces at Fort Liberty, NC (4:15 PM EDT, open press), depart Fort Liberty, NC via Pope Airfield Landing Zone, Pope Field, NC (8:05 PM EDT, out-of-town pool), arrive at Joint Base Andrews (9:15 PM EDT, out-of-town travel pool), depart JBA en route to the White House (9:25 PM EDT, in-town travel pool) and arrive at the White House North Grounds (9:45 PM EDT, in-town travel pool)

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route Goldsboro, NC.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jun. 09 11:00 AM Prince George’s County launches sandbag program – Prince George’s County launches sandbag program to help protect residential structures during flood season, via news conference

Location: 8401 D’Arcy Rd, Forestville, MD

Weblinks: https://www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/

Contacts: Paulette Jones, Prince George’s County, pljones@co.pg.md.us, 1 301 883 5600 , 1 240 712 0298

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jun. 09 1:00 PM Dem Sen. Ben Cardin holds cyber security roundtable – Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin hosts roundtable with cyber small business leaders and tours the Maryland Innovation and Security Institute Facility

Location: DreamPort, 7000 Columbia Gateway Dr Suite 150, Columbia, MD

Weblinks: http://cardin.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenatorCardin

Contacts: Sebastian Roa, Office of Sen. Ben Cardin, sebastian_roa@sbc.senate.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jun. 09 – Saturday, Jun. 10 Maryland Republican Party 2023 Spring Convention

Location: The Hotel at Arundel Preserve, 7795 Arundel Mills Blvd, Hanover, MD

Weblinks: http://www.mdgop.org, https://twitter.com/mdreps

Contacts: Maryland GOP, info@mdgop.org, 1 410 263 2125

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jun. 10 8:30 AM Arlington County Board regular meeting

Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonva.us

Contacts: Dan Adams, Arlington County, dadams1@arlingtonva.us, 1 703 228 7943

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jun. 10 2:00 PM Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich hosts Gene Lynch Urban Park opening celebration

Location: Gene Lynch Urban Park, 8410 Colesville Rd, Silver Spring, MD

Weblinks: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/index.aspx, https://twitter.com/MontgomeryCoMD

Contacts: Melissa Chotiner, Montgomery County, MD, Melissa.Chotiner@MontgomeryParks.org, 1 202 351 9063

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jun. 10 3:00 PM Frederick County hosts 275th Anniversary Jubilee celebration

Location: Utica Park, 10200-B Old Frederick Rd, Frederick, MD

Weblinks: http://frederickcountymd.gov

Contacts: Kelly Cambrel, Frederick County, KCambrel@FrederickCountyMD.gov

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Sunday, Jun. 11 3:00 PM Maryland Gov. Moore keynotes 1000 Fathers Rally for Peace – Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks keynote the 1000 Fathers Rally for Peace

Location: The Show Place Arena, 14900 Pennsylvania Ave, Upper Marlboro, MD

Weblinks: http://www.princegeorgescountymd.gov, https://twitter.com/PrinceGeorgesMD

Contacts: Mel Franklin, Prince George’s County, mfranklin1@co.pg.md.us, 1 301 952 2638

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.