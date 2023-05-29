Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Monday, May. 29. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Monday, May. 29.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, May. 29 10:00 AM Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens host 56th annual Memorial Day ceremony

Location: 200 E Padonia Rd, Timonium, MD

Weblinks: http://www.dulaneyvalley.com

Contacts: Mary Auld, Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, mpadvmg@hotmail.com, 1 410 666 0490

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, May. 29 10:00 AM Dem Rep. Kweisi Mfume attends Memorial Day ceremony – Democratic Rep. Kweisi Mfume attends Memorial Day ceremony for fallen soldiers where he presents congressional funding to the Maryland Center for Veterans Education and Training facility

Location: Baltimore War Memorial, 101 N Gay St D, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: https://mfume.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepKweisiMfume

Contacts: Ryan Lawrence, Office of Rep. Kweisi Mfume, Ryan.Lawrence@mail.house.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, May. 29 11:00 AM Maryland Gov. Moore’s public schedule – Maryland Governor Wes Moore delivers remarks at a Memorial Day Service of Remembrance, King Memorial Park (11:00 PM EDT), and attends the Baltimore Orioles vs. Cleveland Guardians game with Maryland Gold Star Families, Camden Yards 333 W Camden St(1:05 PM EDT)

Location: Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Maryland Governor, Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Monday, May. 29 11:00 AM First and Second Couples attend Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery – Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery, hosted by the U.S. Army Military District of Washington. President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff attend a Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier (11:00 AM EDT). President Biden then delivers the Memorial Day Address at the Memorial Amphitheater (11:15 AM EDT). Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III also delivers remarks

Location: Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://mdwhome.mdw.army.mil/, https://twitter.com/JFHQNCR_MDW

Contacts: Military District of Washington public affairs, usarmy.mcnair.mdw.mbx.mediadesk-omb@mail.mil, 1 202 497 2011

——————–

——————–

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, May. 29 12:00 PM Tidewater Veterans Memorial Day ceremony

Location: Tidewater Veterans Memorial Park, Jefferson Ave, Virginia Beach, VA

Weblinks: https://www.vbgov.com/Pages/default.aspx

Contacts: City of Virginia Beach communications, news@vbgov.com, 1 757 385 4679

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, May. 29 DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has no public events scheduled

Weblinks: http://mayor.dc.gov/, https://twitter.com/MayorBowser

Contacts: , Executive Office of the Mayor, press@dc.gov , 1 202 727 5011

