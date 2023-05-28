Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Sunday, May. 28. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Sunday, May. 28.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Mid-Atlantic bureau is reachable at 202-641-9660 and 410-837-8315. Send daybook items to MidAtlantic@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Mid Atlantic and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Sunday, May. 28 8:15 AM First Couple’s daily schedule continued – President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden depart Camp David en route to New Castle, DE (8:15 AM EDT), arrive in Newcastle, DE, Summit Aviation Landing Zone, New Castle (9:10 AM EDT, out-of-town pool), depart Delaware Air National Guard Base en route to the White House (1:35 PM EDT, out-of-town pool) and arrive at the White House South Lawn (2:25 PM, open press)

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, May. 29 10:00 AM Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens host 56th annual Memorial Day ceremony

Location: 200 E Padonia Rd, Timonium, MD

Weblinks: http://www.dulaneyvalley.com

Contacts: Mary Auld, Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, mpadvmg@hotmail.com, 1 410 666 0490

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Monday, May. 29 First and Second Couples attend Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery – Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery, hosted by the U.S. Army Military District of Washington. President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff attend a Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. President Biden then delivers the Memorial Day Address at the Memorial Amphitheater

Location: Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://mdwhome.mdw.army.mil/, https://twitter.com/JFHQNCR_MDW

Contacts: Military District of Washington public affairs, usarmy.mcnair.mdw.mbx.mediadesk-omb@mail.mil, 1 202 497 2011

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Monday, May. 29 First and Second Couples attend Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery – Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery, hosted by the U.S. Army Military District of Washington. President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff attend a Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. President Biden then delivers the Memorial Day Address at the Memorial Amphitheater

Location: Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://mdwhome.mdw.army.mil/, https://twitter.com/JFHQNCR_MDW

Contacts: Military District of Washington public affairs, usarmy.mcnair.mdw.mbx.mediadesk-omb@mail.mil, 1 202 497 2011

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Monday, May. 29 First and Second Couples attend Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery – Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery, hosted by the U.S. Army Military District of Washington. President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff attend a Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. President Biden then delivers the Memorial Day Address at the Memorial Amphitheater

Location: Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://mdwhome.mdw.army.mil/, https://twitter.com/JFHQNCR_MDW

Contacts: Military District of Washington public affairs, usarmy.mcnair.mdw.mbx.mediadesk-omb@mail.mil, 1 202 497 2011

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Monday, May. 29 First and Second Couples attend Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery – Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery, hosted by the U.S. Army Military District of Washington. President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff attend a Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. President Biden then delivers the Memorial Day Address at the Memorial Amphitheater

Location: Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://mdwhome.mdw.army.mil/, https://twitter.com/JFHQNCR_MDW

Contacts: Military District of Washington public affairs, usarmy.mcnair.mdw.mbx.mediadesk-omb@mail.mil, 1 202 497 2011

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.