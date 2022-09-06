RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin attends joint military drills with China, others | Russia to buy rockets, artillery shells from North Korea | UN agency calls for safety zone around Ukraine nuclear plant
Home » Life & Style » World's second-tallest roller coaster…

World’s second-tallest roller coaster is permanently closing

The Associated Press

September 6, 2022, 11:50 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — An amusement park in Ohio announced Tuesday it would be permanently closing the world’s second-tallest roller coaster.

The decision by Cedar Point comes a year after a small metal object flew off the 420-foot (128-meter) tall Top Thrill Dragster coaster and struck a woman in the head at the park in Sandusky. A state investigation found no evidence that the park acted illegally or had reason to believe the ride was unsafe.

The ride has remained closed since the Aug. 15, 2021 accident. Park officials did not say if the accident influenced their decision to permanently close the coaster, which has operated for 19 years and drawn 18 million riders.

In a statement announcing the closure, the park noted it “legacy of ride innovation continues. Our team is hard at work, creating a new an reimagined ride experience.” It said more details about its plans would be disclosed in the future.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

White House expects CR ahead of fiscal 2023, seeks $47B in emergency spending

USPS flags more than 200 sites where it plans to consolidate delivery functions

VA will provide 'covered' abortions, protect healthcare providers from state laws in new policy

NARA looks to double down on email records approach with texts, other messages

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up