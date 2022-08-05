WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian cities shelled | Ship Ukraine says is carrying stolen grain leaves Lebanon | Ukraine refugees slow to join EU workforce | US: Russia to fabricate evidence in prison deaths
Home » Life & Style » SUV drives into New…

SUV drives into New Mexico parade, injuring multiple people

The Associated Press

August 5, 2022, 1:04 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — A person in a large SUV drove through a parade in New Mexico on Thursday, injuring multiple people including two police officers.

State Police Lt. Mark Soriano said no one was killed in the incident in the city of Gallup and he couldn’t elaborate on the extent of the injuries, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

New Mexico State Police said on Twitter that the driver was in custody and they were investigating the incident.

“Multiple people, including two Gallup PD officers, injured and are being treated on scene,” the tweet said.

The parade was part of celebrations for the Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial, which was founded in 1922 to honor Native American and Indigenous heritage.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Life & Style | Lifestyle News | National News

NRO director touts expanding commercial satellite partnerships

NRO director touts expanding commercial satellite partnerships

TRICARE recipients will once again have to pay telehealth copays

3 agencies receive first installment of funds to improve customer experience

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up