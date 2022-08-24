|MLB
|Thursday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-132
|St.
|Louis
|+112
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-335
|Cincinnati
|+270
|at N.Y METS
|-450
|Colorado
|+350
|American League
|at TAMPA BAY
|-184
|LA
|Angels
|+154
|Cleveland
|-120
|at
|SEATTLE
|+102
|Chicago White Sox
|OFF
|at
|BALTIMORE
|OFF
|Toronto
|-176
|at
|BOSTON
|+148
|at HOUSTON
|-184
|Minnesota
|+156
|N.Y Yankees
|-225
|at
|OAKLAND
|+188
