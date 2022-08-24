RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: 22 reported killed in Independence Day attack in Ukraine | $3B in new US military aid for Ukraine | Where Ukraine war stands after 6 months | PHOTOS: 6 months of war
The Associated Press

August 24, 2022, 5:40 PM

MLB
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at CHICAGO CUBS -132 St. Louis +112
at PHILADELPHIA -335 Cincinnati +270
at N.Y METS -450 Colorado +350
American League
at TAMPA BAY -184 LA Angels +154
Cleveland -120 at SEATTLE +102
Chicago White Sox OFF at BALTIMORE OFF
Toronto -176 at BOSTON +148
at HOUSTON -184 Minnesota +156
N.Y Yankees -225 at OAKLAND +188

